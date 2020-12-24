Happy Holidays As We End Out 2020 Plus One Last Phoronix Premium Special

To those celebrating any year-end holidays, Happy Holidays / Merry Christmas. It's been a hell of a year and 2021 will hopefully be better. In any event even if not celebrating any end of year holidays or other events, there still is daily Phoronix content to come.
Still to come in the concluding days of 2020 are more AMD Zen 3 benchmarks with continuing to be impressed by the performance and finding new areas to benchmark, the Linux 5.11 kernel testing/benchmarking has been getting underway, a few more Linux hardware product reviews, and other end-of-year articles to come. So even if not celebrating Christmas or other holidays, you can still expect to find a fresh, daily dose of Phoronix.
Year to date on Phoronix has been 3,148 original news articles and another 214 Linux hardware reviews / featured multi-page articles. More than 99% of that content has been written by your's truly.
If you would like to show your support in closing out 2020, Phoronix Premium remains the preferred choice to enjoy the site ad-free and multi-page articles on a single page, among other benefits. PayPal tips are also welcome. There is also our Amazon.com affiliate link when making purchases there to also help support our operations. Or at the very least to please not use any ad-blocker when viewing this site as that remains the primary means of allowing this site to continue operating in its 17th year.
Or as a holiday / year end special, now through the end of 2020, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's EOY holiday deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
To show your support and take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be considered a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message.
Thanks for your support, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year... Now back to benchmarking!
