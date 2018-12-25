Happy Holidays As We Wrap Up 2018, Looking Ahead To An Exciting 2019

As Linus summed it up well when he released Linux 4.20 this weekend, "have a Merry Christmas or other holiday of your choice." 2018 was certainly great for Linux and open-source at large while 2019 should be even more exciting.
Looking back briefly at 2018 there was a lot to be thankful for with some of the highlights being Valve's introduction of Steam Play / Proton for vastly stepping up the Linux gaming experience, the continued maturing of the open-source Linux graphics drivers, a plethora of improvements made to the Linux kernel, both GNOME and KDE doing a damn fine job polishing their desktops, and a number of really great software releases.
For next year we're certainly eager to see what else comes of Steam Play / DXVK / Proton, are certainly excited to see more Vulkan-powered Linux games releasing, can't wait to see what else comes to user-land, GTK+ 4.0 should make its maiden voyage, we'll see what Canonical is pushing ahead of their big Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle, the Fedora project is likely going to undergo a big shift where we may only see a F30 release next year, the Wayland desktop support will hopefully continue maturing, AMD FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync will finally work off a mainline open-source kernel, it will be interesting to see the AMD Navi open-source support, Intel will likely begin pushing their Linux graphics driver support for Xe discrete GPUs due out in 2020, and a whole lot more especially in the hardware space.
What more do you hope to see for Linux/FLOSS in 2019?
Happy holidays and now back to the benchmarking... Don't forget as well you can show your support for Phoronix this holiday season by taking advantage of our special offering through EOY. You can access premium at a special rate or you can show your support otherwise by at the very lease not viewing this site with any ad-blocker or make penance by going premium or a PayPal tip. There's still a lot of interesting content coming up on Phoronix today and in the days ahead with delivering new and original content each and every day.
6 Comments