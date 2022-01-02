Hantro Media Driver Adds VP9 Acceleration With Linux 5.17

While the Linux 5.16 kernel release and in turn the Linux 5.17 merge window isn't happening for another week, the media subsystem pull request for v5.17 has already been mailed out with its various feature changes for this next cycle.
The Hantro media driver for the Hantro IP found in the VPU of Rockchip and NXP i.MX SoCs has added VP9 codec support as one of the exciting media changes for Linux 5.17.
This Hantro media driver support for VP9 is known to work with the Rockchip VDEC and VeriSilicon Hantro G2. As part of this media activity, support for the Allwinner H6 is being introduced this cycle for the Hantro media driver and there that Allwinner SoC is exposing VP9 acceleration. This Hantro VP9 support has also resulted in new V4L2 core helper functions around the VP9 codec.
Outside of the VP9 work, the media subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 also include work on the Atom iamge signal processing driver, random driver improvements, and Maxim MAX96712 quad GMSL2 deserializer support. There is also a new driver called ov5693 which is for a 5 megapixel CMOS image sensor of the same name.
Rounding out the media work this cycle is the STM32 DMA2D driver that enables the Chrom-Art acccelerator found on ST Microelectronics STM32 SoCs. This accelerator is a memory-to-memory engine for pixel conversion and specialized DMA for image manipulation.
More details on the media subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 via this pull request.
