Hangover Alpha 2 Lets Windows x86/x64 Programs Run On ARM64, POWER 64-bit
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 31 October 2020 at 04:36 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
The Wine program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms can run on a number of different architectures, but Wine doesn't handle the emulation of running Windows x86/x64 binaries on other architectures like 64-bit ARM or PowerPC. But that's what the Wine-based Hangover is about with currently allowing those conventional Windows binaries to run on AArch64 (ARM64) and 64-bit POWER too.

Hangover started out with a focus on Windows x64 binaries on ARM64 in looking at the possible use-case of running Windows software on ARM mobile devices and more. This year with the help of Raptor Computing Systems there has been Hangover support added for IBM POWER 64-bit.

Hangover works by running Wine 64-bit on the host itself and then within a modified version of QEMU are 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Wine running. QEMU in turn is responsible for the CPU architecture implementation. Hangover has a number of thunk libraries to "glue" everything together. Basic applications can work with Hangover right now and in some cases even Direct3D, as long as the host system has working OpenGL.

Today's Hangover 0.5.15 (Alpha 2) release allows running now x86/x86_64 applications on ARM64, PPC64LE, and x86_64 but the caveat that it's highly experimental. The developers acknowledge many programs will not run at this point, but it's a start.

This Hangover release also drops its broken Android support, improved its build system, and has other improvements.

More details on Hangover via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine-Staging 5.20 Released With ESYNC Support Re-Enabled
Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
CodeWeavers Announces Rebrand With PortJump + ExecMode
Wine-Staging 5.19 Adds Windows.Networking.Connectivity
Wine 5.19 Released With A Variety Of Changes
Windows x64 Binaries Can Now Run On POWER9 Under Linux With Hangover
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
Intel Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Linux Performance
Linux Gets Fix For AMD Zen 3 CPU Frequency Handling Stemming From 8 Year Old Workaround