HandBrake 1.2.0 is now available as the latest update to this popular cross-platform, open-source video transcoder software.
HandBrake 1.2.0 switches back over to FFmpeg from Libav for doing all of the heavy lifting for the video transcoding. HandBrake 1.2 also drops a number of deprecated/legacy presets, adds new presets around the Amazon Fire and Chromecast, fixes some Blu-ray issues, adds support for decoding TIFF/LZMA video, supports the Speex audio decoder, improves its FreeBSD build support, and has a variety of other improvements.
On the Linux specific side, HandBrake 1.2 has initial support for building against the in-development GTK4 tool-kit. The Linux build also has some Blu-ray fixes and other alterations.
More details on HandBrake 1.2 via the project's GitHub.
