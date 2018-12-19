HandBrake 1.2 Released: Switches Over To FFmpeg, Early Support For GTK4
HandBrake 1.2.0 is now available as the latest update to this popular cross-platform, open-source video transcoder software.

HandBrake 1.2.0 switches back over to FFmpeg from Libav for doing all of the heavy lifting for the video transcoding. HandBrake 1.2 also drops a number of deprecated/legacy presets, adds new presets around the Amazon Fire and Chromecast, fixes some Blu-ray issues, adds support for decoding TIFF/LZMA video, supports the Speex audio decoder, improves its FreeBSD build support, and has a variety of other improvements.

On the Linux specific side, HandBrake 1.2 has initial support for building against the in-development GTK4 tool-kit. The Linux build also has some Blu-ray fixes and other alterations.

More details on HandBrake 1.2 via the project's GitHub.
