HandBrake 1.1 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 April 2018 at 06:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For fans of the HandBrake open-source, cross-platform video transcoder software, a big post-1.0 update is now available.

The HandBrake 1.1 release tagged on Saturday introduces an improved user-interface with a redesigned main window, a new summary tab, updated icons with HiDPI support, and other UI alterations. There is also new/improved presets for Vimeo/YouTube, 4K presets for different devices, new presets for post-production video editing workflows, and other 4K video improvements. There is also improved Intel QuickSync Video support, including the first support for it on Linux.

HandBrake 1.1 also adds support for FreeBSD 11.1, updates the MingW support for Windows, has a number of CLI improvements, and updates various third-party libraries.

Those wishing to investigate more the many changes of HandBrake 1.1 can find all of the prominent changes listed via this GitHub release page.
