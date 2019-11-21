Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support

While releasing the game on time might be more of a challenge, Valve did deliver in announcing Half-Life: Alyx as scheduled as their new flagship virtual-reality game.
Half-Life: Alyx will be shipping in March 2020 as a VR-only title set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.
Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli secretly mount the resistance to the brutal occupation of Earth by a mysterious alien race known as The Combine. As Alyx, players take the fight to the Combine to save the future of humanity.
Half-Life: Alyx was designed from the ground up for Virtual Reality and features all of the hallmarks of a classic Half-Life game: world exploration, puzzle solving, visceral combat, and an intricately woven story that connects it all with the characters iconic to the Half-Life universe.
Pre-orders are open now at $59.99 USD while the game is free to Valve Index VR headset owners.
Half-Life: Alyx is powered by SteamVR on Valve's Source Engine 2. On Linux that means Vulkan rendering. Half-Life: Alyx will work with all PC-based VR headsets.
More details on Half-Life: Alyx at Half-Life.com and the Steam page. It's been close to a year since last pulling out the HTC Vive, so at least this will make for a fun and fresh Linux VR look next year.
