Half-Life: Alyx Update Adds Native Linux Support, Vulkan Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 May 2020 at 04:49 PM EDT.
On launch-day Valve had Half-Life: Alyx running on Linux via Steam Play while with the VR game's latest update is now a Linux-native build and Vulkan rendering support.

Today's update to Half-Life: Alyx adds Steam Workshop support but also notable with this update is native Linux support using Vulkan. This update also makes Vulkan rendering on Windows optional as an alternative to Direct3D 11.

Interestingly, the Linux version of this game recommends "AMD graphics and the Mesa RADV driver are recommended for best results." Presumably an upcoming NVIDIA Linux driver update will iron out any issues on that front to improve its experience.


More details on this Half-Life: Alyx update with Linux support via SteamPowered.com. Looks like something new to try out finally with the HTC Vive and checking in on the current state of the Linux VR support in not trying it out now in many months.
