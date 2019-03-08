Haiku's USB 3.0+ Support Is Finally In Great Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 March 2019 at 12:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
The BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system now has good USB3/XHCI support in place with their latest daily snapshots.

Following dozens of commits, the newest Haiku code has better support in place for their XHCI / USB 3 host controller driver. Highlights of the improved support include: "the kernel panics are resolved, devices (largely) don’t lock up without an explanation (there are a few exceptions, but not many), performance is greatly improved (40MB/s with random 1-2s-long stalls, to 120MB/s on some USB3 flash drives and XHCI chipsets), and XHCI-attached keyboards can even be used in KDL!"

The developer also argues that this improved Haiku USB3 driver is cleaner to learn from than the likes of FreeBSD / OpenBSD / Linux should other operating system developers look to learn more about USB3 driver code support... It's taken a while but the Haiku OS hardware support is getting into increasingly good shape and much better off than the likes of GNU Hurd and obviously much better off than the original days of the proprietary BeOS.

Details on these USB 3.0+ support improvements for Haiku via the Haiku-OS.org blog.
