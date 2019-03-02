Haiku OS Seeing USB3 Improvements, BFS Resizing Code Revisited

Developers persisting on Haiku as the BeOS-inspired open-source operating system made more headway in February to advance their OS past the recent (and successful) beta milestone.
Over the past month Haiku developers made improvements on their ELF binary loader, continued work on the user-interface, BFS resizing code from GSoC 2012 was revisited and now back under code review, POSIX compatibility is improved with posix_nspawn() handling being worked on, various application and tooling additions, changes to the USB3 driver, and a crash fix to their VESA display driver.
More details on the latest code investments going into the Haiku operating system can be found via their latest monthly report.
Add A Comment