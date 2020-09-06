Haiku Seeing Better Rust Support Following Important Fix

Following a summer quest for figuring out a pesky thread issue with Rust, a fix has been merged into the BeOS-inspired Haiku kernel for one less patch to worry about with getting this popular programming language running well.
Developer nielx spent quite a bit of time this summer investigating "failed to join thread: No such process" errors when compiling Cargo and failed test cases.
The issue was resolved in the Haiku kernel by removing a limit on the number of dead threads in a team.
Thus with the latest Haiku kernel, a workaround is no longer needed for the Rust standard library. A number of other discoveries were also made along the way.
More details on the Haiku-OS.org blog.
