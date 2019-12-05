BeOS-Inspired Haiku Continues Working On 64-bit ARM, Other Hardware Improvements

The open-source Haiku operating system project working off inspirations from BeOS continued to be quite active over the past two months in adding various modern features and fixes to their platform.
Some of the Haiku work tackled over October and November included:
- Continued preparations around 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support for Haiku. Related is making the Haiku EFI code more platform agnostic to work both on x86_64 and ARM64.
- There's work on a Motorola m68k port of Haiku.
- Various fixes to the Haiku PowerPC port.
- More reliable network support.
- Better Intel graphics support.
- Adding VR headset bits to the USB HID header file but this doesn't actually make any VR head-mounted displays usable yet on Haiku.
- Continued merging of Btrfs write support related code.
- A new "quick tour" feature when hitting the Haiku desktop to replace their previous welcome area.
- Other fixes and improvements.
More details on the recent Haiku work via Haiku-OS.org.
