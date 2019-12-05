BeOS-Inspired Haiku Continues Working On 64-bit ARM, Other Hardware Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 December 2019 at 09:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The open-source Haiku operating system project working off inspirations from BeOS continued to be quite active over the past two months in adding various modern features and fixes to their platform.

Some of the Haiku work tackled over October and November included:

- Continued preparations around 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support for Haiku. Related is making the Haiku EFI code more platform agnostic to work both on x86_64 and ARM64.

- There's work on a Motorola m68k port of Haiku.

- Various fixes to the Haiku PowerPC port.

- More reliable network support.

- Better Intel graphics support.

- Adding VR headset bits to the USB HID header file but this doesn't actually make any VR head-mounted displays usable yet on Haiku.

- Continued merging of Btrfs write support related code.

- A new "quick tour" feature when hitting the Haiku desktop to replace their previous welcome area.

- Other fixes and improvements.

More details on the recent Haiku work via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Mint 19.3 Enters Beta With HiDPI Support Finally Nearing Completion, New Default Apps
OmniOS Updated With Latest Intel Microcode, Better LX Zones Support For Newer Distros
Genode OS Framework 19.11 Brings Initial Block Device Encryption Code
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
webOS Open Source Edition 2.1 Released For Continuing The Palm/HP/LG Linux Distro
AT&T Finally Opens Up dNOS "DANOS" Network Operating System Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations