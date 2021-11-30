Haiku OS Managing To Run Zink OpenGL Atop Radeon Vulkan Driver For 3D Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 November 2021 at 06:56 AM EST. 1 Comment
Last month we reported on progress for porting the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver to Haiku, the BeOS-inspired open-source operating system. Now in ending out November they not only have RADV running but also working with Gallium3D's Zink for offering OpenGL acceleration over Vulkan.

Haiku developer "X512" has been the one devoted to this recent effort for getting the open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver running on this platform. With some modifications he has been successful in enabling the RADV driver to work on Haiku for 3D hardware acceleration.


Additionally, recent changes now allow for multiple processes to make use of 3D acceleration on Haiku.


Among the software tested to be working with Zink+RADV on Haiku are the likes of Blender. X512 also has been able to run the Lavapipe software-based Vulkan driver on Haiku too.


More details for those interested via this Haiku-OS.org thread.
