Haiku Developers Begin Optimizing Their BeOS-Inspired OS For Performance

With the long-awaited Haiku R1 beta having happened at the end of last year and other modern features/support getting squared away, the developers behind this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system have begun investigating their OS performance and making necessary performance optimizations.
Now that general instabilities and other kernel crashes have been addressed, developers have begun working on addressing the speed of various internal components and making optimizations where relevant. Some of their recent work has been on better memory allocation speed, disk write performance, more granular locking, and avoiding kernel interaction where possible.
Those interested in the recent performance optimization work to Haiku OS this summer can read much more about these efforts over on the official Haiku blog.
