Haiku OS Picks Up An NVMe Storage Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 April 2019 at 02:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Back during the BeOS days of the 90's, NVM Express solid-state storage obviously wasn't a thing but the open-source Haiku OS inspired by it now has an NVMe driver.

Haiku that aims to be an open-source OS based off BeOS now has support for NVMe SSDs. This driver didn't make last September's Haiku R1 beta but now being found within the latest development code is for NVMe SSD hardware.

As of the latest Haiku code, NVMe SSDs should be fully usable now under their BeOS-inspired operating system. More details via Haiku.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
At Least 27% Of Gentoo's Portage Can Be Easily LTO Optimized For Better Performance
Mageia 7 Beta 3 Arrives With KDE Plasma 5.15.4 + Linux 5.0
CentOS Celebrating Its 15th Birthday As They Prepare For CentOS 8.0
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mer Project Merging With Sailfish OS
Gentoo-Based Sabayon 19.03 - Finally Supports Full Disk Encryption, Python 3 Default
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps