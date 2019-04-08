Haiku OS Picks Up An NVMe Storage Driver

Back during the BeOS days of the 90's, NVM Express solid-state storage obviously wasn't a thing but the open-source Haiku OS inspired by it now has an NVMe driver.
Haiku that aims to be an open-source OS based off BeOS now has support for NVMe SSDs. This driver didn't make last September's Haiku R1 beta but now being found within the latest development code is for NVMe SSD hardware.
As of the latest Haiku code, NVMe SSDs should be fully usable now under their BeOS-inspired operating system. More details via Haiku.org.
