Haiku Had A Very Busy March Improving Hardware Support & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 April 2022
Haiku as the open-source operating system continuing the great work inspired by BeOS remains very active in working to accomplish their goals.

The Haiku crew recently published their March status report highlighting all of the accomplishments for the month prior from hardware driver improvements to work on application and UI-level enhancements to other changes. Among their March 2022 efforts on Haiku OS included:

- Work on VESA BIOS live-patching to extend the number of resolutions available without resorting to per-hardware drivers has landed. This is working reliably on Intel hardware at least and should help provide a broader range of supported resolutions for pre-(U)EFI hardware.

- Fixes to the recently-added USB support relying on the FreeBSD compatibility layer.

- Support for 64-bit PCI addresses added to the Intel and AMD Radeon graphics drivers.

- Basic Intel Jasper Lake support.

- Very basic Intel Tiger Lake support added to the Intel graphics driver.

- The work around 32-bit EFI support on x86 systems is now "mostly" merged.

More details on all of the Haiku accomplishments for March via the Haiku-OS.org blog.
