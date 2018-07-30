Haiku OS Working On Updated Drivers From FreeBSD, GCC 8 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 July 2018 at 04:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
With July quickly coming to a close, the Haiku project has published their latest monthly report regarding the happenings for this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.

Their recent effort around 32/64-bit hybrid support continued this month with good work in that direction albeit not yet complete. There's also the matter of the long-awaited Haiku beta that still has yet to materialize even after talking about it for many months, but they have been clearing out the issues that have been holding up that next release.

Other Haiku happenings in July include various user-interface improvements, synchronizing device drivers from FreeBSD 11, UEFI fixes, media updates, and progress on being able to support the GCC 8 compiler well on Haiku.

More details on the Haiku activities in July can be found via this blog post.
