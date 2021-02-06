BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Lands Its SD/MMC Drivers, Continues Other Hardware Efforts

The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system has continued pushing forward in 2021. The range of their work so far is quite diverse from finally landing SD/MMC driver support to at the same time being a bit more forward-looking and already working on 5-level paging support to handle terabytes of system RAM.
The Haiku crew has published their status report concerning their activities for the month of January 2021. Among the Haiku OS developments over the past month have included:
- SD/MMC drivers have been merged to support reading/writing to SD and SDHC cards using SDHCI compliant controllers.
- Continued work on improving the EFI support.
- ARM, POWER, and RISC-V architecture support continues to improve. There is even some work on the SPARC port.
- IPv6 fixes continue.
- AVX support was added to the Haiku Debugger for seeing YMM/ZMM registers.
- Support for 5-level paging on x86_64 in ultimately aiming to support more than 256TB of RAM, similar to the 5-level paging wired up in the Linux kernel for a while now in preparing for future Intel CPUs.
- A variety of other low-level improvements.
More details on the work via Haiku-OS.org.
