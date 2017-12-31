Haiku OS Ends 2017 On A High Note With Better USB 3.0 & UEFI Abilities
While Haiku OS is incredibly close to delivering their long-awaited beta, it didn't end up materializing in 2017 but they still made much headway into this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.

The Haiku OS project has put out their latest activity report highlighting work done through the end of December. Some of the recent progress includes polishing the user-interface and other UI improvements, the package repositories are now being generated automatically, fixes to the Haiku standard library, their USB 3.0 stack is getting into better shape, the TCP stack has received many fixes, Btrfs file-system support continues getting better, and the UEFI support for Haiku OS is also coming along.

More details on the latest adventures in the Haiku OS space can be found via the activity reports at Haiku-OS.org. It will be interesting to try out Haiku OS once they reach their beta state in early 2018.
