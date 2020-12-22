Haiku OS Gearing Up For 2021 With Improving ARM Port, Other Hardware Improvements

Haiku as the open-source OS inspired by BeOS continues to be quite active in feature development as 2020 draws to a close.
The Haiku project has issued an activity report concerning their happenings for November/December 2020. Haiku over this time has seen code clean-ups, various user interface improvements, continued work on the ARM port, POSIX compatibility enhancements, networking updates, storage handling updates, and continued work on sound and other hardware drivers. The fixed up ACPI thermal driver is also now able to read some motherboard and CPU temperatures.
ARM updates for Haiku OS in these concluding weeks of 2020 include work around the UEFI boot handling.
More details on the Haiku progress in ending out 2020 can be found via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment