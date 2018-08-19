Haiku OS R1 Beta Is Finally Happening In September

It's been five years since the last Haiku OS alpha release for their inaugural "R1" release but next month it looks like this first beta will be released, sixteen years after this BeOS-inspired open-source operating system started development.
The Haiku OS R1 Beta release has been talked about for years, but it's looking like just about in one month's time that release will actually occur.
There are no more technical blockers for Haiku R1 Beta 1 but just a lot of testing is needed. Branching is slated to happen next weekend and in turn the beta release candidates. From 25 August through early September will be the testing period followed by finalizing up the images and translations.
Per Haiku-OS.org, between 10 September and 18 September is when they hope to officially ship this long-awaited beta release.
