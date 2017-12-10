Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
10 December 2017
The BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system should be issuing its long-awaited beta release by early 2018.

For months there has been talk of the long-awaited beta for Haiku OS while it looks like roughly within the next month we should be actually seeing this milestone.

Posted today to Haiku-OS.org was word that their new HaikuPorts package repositories is enabled by default. Those using the latest nightly images of Haiku OS can now have working pkgman full-sync support.

It was also mentioned that drafting of the release notes have begun as well as making the necessary build system changes.

Further discussion about the imminent beta can be found on the haiku-development mailing list. It doesn't look like Haiku OS Beta 1 will make it out this month, but likely in January for this free software operating system release.

Haiku OS has been in development since 2001 as OpenBeOS while in 2009 is when the first alpha release debuted. Now in 2018 should be the beta milestone for letting BeOS live on with this MIT-licensed OS.
