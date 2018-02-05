Haiku OS Working On Better Address Space Protection
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 March 2018 at 05:10 PM EST.
Adding to the list of operating systems working on memory protection improvements in wake of recent CPU vulnerabilities is Haiku OS.

One of the Haiku OS developers, Jérôme Duval, has been working on address space protection improvements the past 2+ months. In particular on better protecting the kernel memory by using the user_memcpy() user memory copy function when appropriate. Over February he converted more USB, PCI, SCSI, and ACPI kernel code to using user_memcpy and related functions where appropriate.

Some of the work is detailed via this Haiku monthly report while a more thorough look at their ongoing kernel improvements is covered in the January report.

Other Haiku OS activity in February included some user interface refinements, build system work on the PowerPC bootstrap, setting up the Haiku infrastructure on a new server, and more.

Haiku OS is the open-source operating system still striving for compatibility with BeOS.
