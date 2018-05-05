Haiku OS Begins Working On 32/64-bit Hybrid Support
Haiku OS developers have begun working on the functionality to allow 32-bit applications to run on a 64-bit Haiku OS system.

As an outsider I was surprised that Haiku OS in 2018 can't yet handle 32-bit applications on a 64-bit installation, but a Haiku OS developer has begun working on this 32/64-bit hybrid support. For now though they are at the very early stages of this hybrid support.

Haiku developers in April were also working on various file-system improvements, syncing the Ethernet driver support from FreeBSD 11.1, VirtIO improvements, and various other kernel improvements.

More details on the latest Haiku OS happenings via their latest monthly report.
