Haiku OS Begins Working On 32/64-bit Hybrid Support

Haiku OS developers have begun working on the functionality to allow 32-bit applications to run on a 64-bit Haiku OS system.
As an outsider I was surprised that Haiku OS in 2018 can't yet handle 32-bit applications on a 64-bit installation, but a Haiku OS developer has begun working on this 32/64-bit hybrid support. For now though they are at the very early stages of this hybrid support.
Haiku developers in April were also working on various file-system improvements, syncing the Ethernet driver support from FreeBSD 11.1, VirtIO improvements, and various other kernel improvements.
More details on the latest Haiku OS happenings via their latest monthly report.
