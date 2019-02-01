Haiku OS Ports More Networking Drivers From FreeBSD, Other Kernel Progress
2 February 2019
The Haiku open-source operating system project inspired by BeOS is out with their newest monthly report on the happenings.

Following the long-awaited Haiku R1 beta release a few months ago, the Haiku developers remain as motivated as ever for advancing this long-standing operating system effort.

Some of their latest achievements include better handling for non-fixed-width fonts, fixed sub-pixel font rendering in their app server, and an overhaul of their FreeBSD compatibility later in order to accommodate FreeBSD's new ethernet driver subsystem. With the latest FreeBSD compatibility work, the ethernet and WiFi drivers from FreeBSD 12 have been finished porting over to Haiku OS. Other improvements to this compatibility layer make the start-up process faster and also will allow for porting USB support in the future.

In the kernel space they have also been working on EFI boot improvements, refactoring of their kernel thread structure handling code, and other improvements.

More details on this latest work to Haiku can be found via Haiku-OS.org.
