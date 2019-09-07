BeOS-Inspired Haiku ARM64 Upstreaming Started, AMD Ryzen Workarounds Added

We are approaching the one year anniversary since the Haiku R1 Beta and the developers working on this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system are as busy as ever with improvements.
Some of the recent work on Haiku includes:
- Figuring out the bits for handling media keys on modern keyboards.
- Reworking handling of VPN and dial-up interfaces, albeit still a work-in-progress.
- Upstreaming started on the 64-bit ARM code as well as other architecture work for 64-bit SPARC and RISC-V.
- Reviewing various parts of the code for security problems.
- Clean-ups and fixes to the XHDCI driver stack to improve some USB3 device support.
- EXT4 and Btrfs file-system support improvements.
- Fixes to the still-maturing NVMe driver.
- Errata patching in Haiku 64-bit for AMD Ryzen CPUs to fix various problems. Haiku should now run "a lot better" on Ryzen systems.
More details on these Haiku improvements via their monthly report.
9 Comments