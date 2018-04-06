BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 April 2018 at 05:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The open-source Haiku operating system that is still striving for compatibility with BeOS had another busy month.

The Haiku OS project has issued their latest monthly report for covering changes that happened during March. Among their accomplishments were a rework of the shutdown management process, getting PowerPC builds working again but not yet bootable, NTFS/FAT file-system handling improvements, fixes to the USB RAW driver, updated Btrfs file-system patches, some minor user interface changes, and more.

Those interested in Haiku OS can read about the latest happenings via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
NixOS 18.03 Switches To Linux 4.14, GCC 7 & Other Package Updates
More Windows Server vs. Linux Benchmark Tests With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigations
Redox OS 0.3.5 Released With New Network Stack & Better Security
Slax Linux Distribution Begins Planning For Its First 2018 Release
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach