BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes

The open-source Haiku operating system that is still striving for compatibility with BeOS had another busy month.
The Haiku OS project has issued their latest monthly report for covering changes that happened during March. Among their accomplishments were a rework of the shutdown management process, getting PowerPC builds working again but not yet bootable, NTFS/FAT file-system handling improvements, fixes to the USB RAW driver, updated Btrfs file-system patches, some minor user interface changes, and more.
Those interested in Haiku OS can read about the latest happenings via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment