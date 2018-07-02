Haiku Continues Working On EFI Support, 32-Bit Apps With 64-Bit OS

Haiku OS continues working towards its long-awaited beta and there continues to be other improvements made for this BeOS-inspired platform.
The Haiku crew have published their latest monthly report detailing their accomplishments for the month prior (June 2018). There is ongoing driver improvements, continued work on (U)EFI boot support, furthering the 32-bit/64-bit hybrid support to allow 32-bit applications to work with a Haiku 64-bit system, compiler updates, and various application work.
As far as the long-awaited beta release, they continue prepping for that milestone and hopefully soon will create their release branch followed by clean-ups and testing. They will ship that release when they are "happy enough with the result."
More details on the current state of Haiku can be found via Haiku-OS.org.
