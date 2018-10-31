Haiku Operating System Gets Moving With Clang, Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 November 2018 at 06:45 AM EDT.
It's been just over one month since the long awaited release of Haiku R1 Beta 1 for reliving the BeOS experience as open-source. While it was a momentous occasion, the developers have continued advancing this free software platform.

Over the past month there has been many application improvements, various driver fixes/improvements from their audio driver to reworking their FreeBSD network drivers support to updating their NTFS driver. There have also been many low-level kernel improvements too.

On the build front, they were able to get Clang-based builds working so that a full x86_64 image can be built and no longer crashes within their stage one boot-loader but does hit some problems still trying to load the initial boot modules. They are making progress though in getting the Clang builds fully working for Haiku.

More details on these latest development activities for Haiku can be found via Haiku-OS.org.
