Habana Labs Driver Drops Default Memory Scrubbing For Better Performance, Other Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 June 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel-owned Habana Labs has submitted their set of driver updates to char/misc ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.14 merge window.

Habana Labs driver continues to support their Gaudi accelerator for AI training workloads and Goya as their accelerator optimized for AI inference. Plus this open-source kernel driver continues to prepare for future Habana Labs hardware.

With the changes staged ahead of Linux 5.14 it's been a rather busy cycle of making a number of improvements to this AI accelerator kernel driver:

- Memory scrubbing is now disabled by default in the name of performance. Up to now the Habana Labs driver would scrub the memory after every memory unmap but now that is no longer the case as it sacrifices too much performance. Those wishing this security feature be enabled can use the habanalabs.memory_scrub=1 module option.

- While memory scrubbing is now disabled by default, this kernel will add the ability to reset the device after a user/client has finished using it to ensure everything is clear.

- Async device probing is now enabled for a faster load process for servers with multiple accelerators.

- The communication protocol with the firmware has been changed to improve backwards compatibility while also being more stable.

- The cause of hard resets is now reported back to the firmware after the event.

- Other firmware error reporting improvements and handling improvements in general.

- New debug interfaces and other improvements.

The full list of Habana Labs driver changes for Linux 5.14 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Lands More Open-Source Vulkan Driver Changes For Ray-Tracing
Intel Announces New Leadership Roles, Business Unit Changes
Intel's Latest CPU Microcode Update Isn't All That Scary
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.7683 Ships With Many Changes
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
Intel i915g Mesa Driver Now Goes Goes Through NIR, Fixes Some Past Test Failures
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes