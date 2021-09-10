Habana Labs Opens Up The Code To Their AI Compiler, SynapseAI Core
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 September 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel-owned Habana Labs now has the most open software stack among AI accelerators! While Habana Labs has long provided an open-source, upstream kernel driver for their Gaudi AI training and Goya AI inference accelerators, the user-space portions including their code compiler and run-time library have been closed-source. This has been a thorn for upstream kernel developers and their standards, but now Habana Labs has open-sourced their user-space components too.

Habana Labs has now open-sourced their Tensor Processing Core "TPC" LLVM compiler as well as SynapseAI Core as a reference implementation to their SynapseAI API implementation. SynapseAI Core has all the functionality needed to run deep learning training workloads on Gaudi. However, Habana Labs does note that their closed-source library remains more optimized at least for now.

Oded Gabbay of Habana Labs who has served as their Linux kernel driver maintainer went on to add, "It is important to note we provided all the necessary APIs to connect this library to any Deep Learning frameworks by writing appropriate backends in the frameworks and by writing more TPC kernels to implement the different operators."

The initial "v1.0" release of their TPC LLVM code compiler was just released this morning for their public code drop. Similarly there is also a v1.0 cut of their initial SynapseAI Core via GitHub.

Oded announced this open-source user-space achievement today to the upstream kernel developers.

Having a working open-source user-space (previously they just had an open-source thunk library) is great news and should allow more of their Linux kernel changes to be upstreamed. Recently Habana Labs had been taking a lot of heat over their proposed changes to their open-source kernel driver but lacking any open-source user-space client to the changes and bypassing some of the upstream standards and requirements. Hopefully that will be all good now moving forward thanks to this open-source user-space.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Working On DP 2.0 Panel Replay Power Savings For Linux
Intel Compute-Runtime Prepares oneAPI Level Zero 1.2 Support
Linux 5.15 Has A Critical Improvement For Tiered Memory Servers
Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D Now Part Of Mesa's Default Drivers To Build
Yet-To-Be-Released Intel "Bz" WiFi Chipset To Be Supported By Linux 5.15
Intel Lands Initial Code For Mesh Shaders Within Mesa
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
Linux 5.15's New "-Werror" Behavior Is Causing A Lot Of Pain
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes