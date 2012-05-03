Corsair Commander Pro Driver Sent In To Linux 5.9
The hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem has a new driver that is likely to excite some enthusiasts wanting greater control over thermal monitoring and fan control for their systems.

The previously covered Corsair Commander Pro Linux driver is now coming with Linux 5.9. The Commander Pro offers six 4-pin fan ports with PWM controls, two RGB LED channels, and four thermal sensors. An interested user/developer created this Linux driver without the support from Corsair. The thermal and fan control support is in place with this new HWMON driver while the RGB lighting controls are available from OpenRGB.


The driver also supports 3.3/5/12V voltage reading and other functionality available under Windows albeit all exposed via HWMON interfaces and no customized GUI short of the existing Linux tools interfacing with HWMON.

Along with the Corsair Commander Pro driver, the HWMON pull for Linux 5.9 also brings Sparx5 SoC temperature support, the MAX20730 driver has been extended with MAX20710 support, the Dell-SMM driver now supports fan control for the Latitude 5480, and various other changes. More details via the pull request.
