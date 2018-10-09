HUANUO HNDSK2 Dual Monitor Arms Work Out Great
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 October 2018 at 01:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
If you are in the market for a dual monitor desk arm/mount that clamps to your desk, the HUANUO HNDSK2 is a surprisingly suitable contender.


Earlier this summer I picked up two of the HUANUO HNDSK2 desktop arm monitor standards for use with four of the 4K displays at my desk. These monitor arms can accommodate 17 to 32 inch displays and at about $75 USD make it much cheaper than alternative dual arm monitor mounts... I wasn't previously familiar with the HUANUO brand but decided anyhow to try out these stands and have been happy with them the past few months so just wanted to relay the word about them for others that may be in the market.


The dual monitor stand allows for easy height adjustments as well as all other standard adjustments from rotating, swiveling, etc. The monitor stands support both 75x75 and 100x100mm VESA mounts with a rated weight capacity of 17.6lbs per arm.


In the past I have used many Tyke Supply monitor stands but they no longer appear available and from a major Internet retailer was able to get these stands for $76 USD.


If you are looking more for a stacked monitor setup, for that I am currently using a great and affordable VIVO mount.


It was very easy setting up the HUANUO HNDSK2 stands, attaching them to the custom built desks made out of butcher block, and adjusting them when needed has been effortless and easy to handle.


Unlike some stands in the past, I haven't had any issue with the pneumatic arms and they can be tweaked nicely and played nicely with the Acer, ASUS, and Dell displays.


For less than $100, I am not sure there is any better dual monitor stand -- if anyone has any other opinions on dual monitor stands, feel free to share in the forums by commenting on this article.


More details and the technical specs on these monitor stands can be found at the manufacturer site.
