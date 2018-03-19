HTC VIVE Pro Shipping Next Month For $799 USD

Sure enough, HTC and Valve are using GDC this week to talk more about the VIVE PRO VR headset.
The HTC VIVE Pro should be working on Linux with SteamVR, so we've certainly been interested in this VR headset as it's quite an upgrade over the original VIVE.
The VIVE Pro offers a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600, now offers built-in headphones as a big difference over the original Vive, and it's also lighter and offers other improvements.
HTC has now put the VIVE Pro up for pre-order and will retail for $799 USD, same as the original Vive price. VR gaming is certainly becoming more affordable, but still especially for Linux gamers is a lack of good VR content (games) as well as other growing pains.
The HTC VIVE Pro will begin shipping to gamers in April.
If the $799 USD price is too much, the original HTC Vive is now being lowered to $499 USD world-wide. This VR headset is becoming more affordable although I still wouldn't quite recommend it yet as there still are some sore spots for Linux VR gaming, not to mention the lack of many compelling titles.
Those wanting to pre-order the VR headset can learn more at VIVE.com. I'm currently waiting to hear back to see if we will be receiving a review sample of the HTC VIVE Pro for Linux testing, but we'll see given the still maturing SteamVR Linux experience we have been honest in detailing.
