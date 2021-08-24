HSE 2.0 Open-Source Storage Engine Is On The Way From Micron
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 24 August 2021 at 06:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Announced back in April of 2020 was Micron's HSE as an open-source storage engine optimized for solid-state drives and persistent memory. After quickly crossing the v1.0 milestone and working its way up to HSE 1.9 at the end of last year, there hasn't been any updates since. Fortunately, the project is still alive and HSE 2.0 is on the way.

The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine (HSE) is designed for SSDs and persistent memory and to be useful for HPC, machine learning, IoT, and other key-value store use-cases. HSE is much faster than the likes of RocksDB and MongoDB on modern, speedy storage products -- such as those from Micron.

Since the HSE 1.9 release in December, there hasn't been any new releases and the 1.x documentation notes that the 1.x series is no longer actively maintained. As part of the HSE project, Micron engineers have also been developing the Mpool object storage solution. In September of last year they sent out an initial proposal for upstreaming Mpool in the Linux kernel but since then it's all been quiet with nothing new to report on the matter.

HSE is alive and well though with yesterday seeing HSE 2.0.0-rc1 as the first tagged snapshot for the upcoming 2.0 engine.

There isn't yet any release notes or other information on HSE 2.0 besides that such information will be made available upon the actual release. In digging through the Git work, this year they have been working on many fixes as well as more performance tuning to further drive up the advantages of using this open-source storage engine.

Those wanting to learn more about the HSE software while awaiting this official 2.0 release can see the project documentation.
