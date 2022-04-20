HPVM 2.0 Compiler For Heterogeneous Parallel Systems Brings New Hetero-C++ Front-End

Back in 2020 the University of Illinois released HPVM as a heterogeneous parallel systems compiler. This compiler for CPUs / GPUs / FPGAs / other accelerators reached version 1.0 and this week HPVM 2.0 has been announced by the university research crew.
HPVM 2.0 remains focused on providing compiler infrastructure for heterogeneous parallel systems via target-independent compiler IR that is an extension of LLVM IR and has now introduced a Hetero-C++ front-end, a FPGA back-end for targeting Intel FPGAs, an optimization and design space exploration framework, re-based to using the LLVM 13.0 compiler base, and has various other improvements.
The new Hetero-C++ front-end for HPVM is intended to make it "simpler and claner" to parallelize C/C++ applications. The announcement explains, "Hetero-C++ describes hierarchical task level and data level parallelism which directly lower to HPVM dataflow graphs."
More details on the HPVM 2.0 release via the release announcement.
