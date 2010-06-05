University of Illinois Releases HPVM As Heterogeneous Parallel Systems Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 31 January 2020 at 07:11 PM EST. 1 Comment
LLVM --
University of Illinois and associated developers have released HPVM 0.5, their LLVM-based compiler infrastructure for Heterogeneous Parallel Systems with CPU execution and OpenCL-based NVIDIA GPU support.

HPVM is a University of Illinois research project for exploring heterogeneous parallelism with a language-neutral IR and virtual instruction set.

This week's release of HPVM 0.5 is the project's first public release. As explained on the project site, "The representation we have developed is called HPVM (Heterogeneous Parallel Virtual Machine): a hierarchical dataflow graph with shared memory and vector instructions. It supports three important capabilities for programming heterogeneous systems: a language-neutral and hardware-neutral compiler IR, a virtual ISA, and a basis for runtime scheduling; previous systems focus on only one of these capabilities. As a compiler IR, HPVM aims to enable effective code generation and optimization for heterogeneous systems. As a virtual ISA, it aims to achieve both functional portability and performance portability cross such systems. At runtime, HPVM enables flexible scheduling policies, both through the graph structure and the ability to compile individual nodes in a program to any of the target devices on a system." For further reading on the HPVM design is this 2018 research paper on the effort while only this week was the code made open-source.


More information on this inaugural open-source HPVM release via the LLVM mailing list and Illinois.edu's Gitlab.
1 Comment
Related News
Merging Of Flang/F18 Fortran Compiler Support Into LLVM Has Been Delayed
LLVM Developers Discuss Improved Decision Making Process
The MLIR-Targeting "FC" LLVM Fortran Compiler Is Now Open-Source
Benchmarks Of LLVM Clang 6.0 Through Clang 10.0 Compilers
FC Is Yet Another LLVM Fortran Compiler, Now Targeting The New MLIR IR
Flang Fortran Compiler Set To Land Next Week For LLVM 10.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane
Android-x86 Is Still Working Towards Its 9.0 "Pie" Release