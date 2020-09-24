HPE Preparing SGI UV5 Support For The Linux Kernel

Recent hardware enablement work on the Linux kernel is HPE bringing up UV5 support.
Succeeding the SGI UV4 support is now UV5 under the ownership of HPE. UV5 is the latest iteration of their x86_64 based supercomputer architecture.
The UV5 architecture patches aren't all that revealing with the primary change being 52-bits of physical address memory address space and 57-bits of virtual address space. Great anyhow the continued punctual upstreaming of UV patches to the mainline Linux kernel under HPE ownership given the overwhelming Linux presence in the supercomputing space.
The patches are quite straightforward so may very well make it into the Linux 5.10 kernel cycle kicking off next month.
