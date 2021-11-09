HP To Begin Pre-Loading WSL2 For Windows On Upcoming HP Workstations
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 November 2021 at 06:47 PM EST. 14 Comments
MICROSOFT --
HP announced today that select upcoming HP workstations will begin seeing Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) pre-installed.

While HP has been offering Linux pre-loaded on select workstation products, their latest endeavor is shipping WSL2 pre-installed by default on Microsoft Windows for some upcoming workstations.

HP hopes that having WSL2 pre-installed will make their Z by HP workstations more attractive to data scientists and machine learning developers. Granted, installing WSL2 in the first place isn't that challenging at all... Most data scientists and software engineers working on ML/AI should be more than capable to do so or to be able to install their own Linux distribution of choice on the hardware. In any case, it's nice seeing WSL2 included by default as something useful to users in this area compared to much of the software pre-load crap from OEMs on Windows PCs.

Microsoft collaborated with HP on offering the WSL2 pre-installed environment, including support for NVIDIA GPU acceleration within WSL2 on the Z workstations with compute offloading or running of graphical applications.

More details on today's announcement via the HP press release.
14 Comments
Related News
Intel + Microsoft Bring oneAPI L0 & OpenCL To WSL2 With Open-Source Stack + DXGKRNL
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager
Microsoft Publishes October 2021 Update For Its Linux Distribution
Microsoft Begins Landing Hyper-V Isolation VM Support In Linux 5.16
Microsoft Publishes WSL Preview Inside the Windows 11 Store
Microsoft Releases September Update To CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager