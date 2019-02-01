Select HP Systems Can Now Update Their Firmware From Linux With Fwupd+LVFS

After hinting another major OEM was to join the LVFS, Richard Hughes of Red Hat announced today that HP is the latest company backing the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing system firmware updates via this platform that is then applied on systems via Fwupd and conveniently exposed through the likes of GNOME Software.
HP backing the LVFS for distributing firmware updates on Linux now pretty much rounds out the major OEMs for using this as the de facto platform for providing system firmware updates conveniently to Linux desktop users. There still are a few companies not onboard like Microsoft and Razer systems at the moment, but LVFS+Fwupd has pretty good coverage now among the major hardware vendors for supporting firmware updates as well as more and more peripheral devices from storage drives to Logitech hardware.
In Richard Hughes' announcement he mentions the initially supported HP systems on the LVFS are the Z2, Z6, Z8, Z440, Z640 and Z840.
Other recent vendors backing the LVFS include Star Labs Systems, Phoenix, AMI and more broadly Fwupd now supports ATA's standard for microcode updates.
What other hardware would you like to see supported by LVFS+Fwupd?
