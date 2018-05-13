HP Elitebook 8770w Ported To Coreboot, But Need To Disassemble The Laptop For Flashing

If you happen to have an HP Elitebook 8770w laying around from Intel's Ivy Bridge era, that Hewlett Packard laptop has now been freed by Coreboot.
This Intel Ivy Bridge quad-core laptop with SO-DIMM memory modules and using MXM 3.0b graphics cards can now work with Coreboot Git. Though if you have this laptop, for performing the initial port you first need to disassemble the laptop down to the motherboard. But at least when the initial Coreboot flash is done, subsequent flashes can be done using the Flashrom software.
Other caveats with this Coreboot support is the GRUB2 payload not working out, the sleep FN key not working, some hotkeys not functioning, and S3 failing to resume in some circumstances.
More details on this latest Coreboot motherboard port via this Git commit.
