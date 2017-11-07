HITMAN Game of the Year Edition Released For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 November 2017 at 08:17 AM EST. 3 Comments
Feral Interactive has been off to a busy November with last week releasing F1 2017 for Linux and today delivering same-day support for HITMAN Game of the Year Edition on both macOS and Linux.

The same-day Linux/macOS support isn't so much of a stretch with Feral previously having delivered HITMAN on Linux. HITMAN GOTY Edition includes the complete first season, the Patient Zero mission arc with four new missions, and three new Escalation mission packs.

The Linux system requirements for HITMAN GOTY are at a GeForce GTX 680 or on the Radeon side an R9 270X with Mesa 13.0 or newer, but they recommend an R9 290 or GTX 970 for the best experience.

HITMAN Game of the Year Edition is retailing for about $60 USD. More details via Feral's shop.
