HIPCL Lets CUDA Run On OpenCL+SPIR-V

Based off AMD's GPUOpen HIP as part of their ROCm stack, researchers at Tampere University in Finland have created HIPCL as leveraging HIP as well as POCL for routing CUDA codes to run on any hardware supporting OpenCL+SPIR-V.
HIPCL provides a path of running CUDA on top of OpenCL, permitting the OpenCL driver also supports the SPIR-V intermediate representation. The OpenCL implementation also needs to support Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) so that actually rules out using NVIDIA's own driver for taking this route in place of their actual CUDA driver. HIPCL also relies upon a patched version of the LLVM Clang compiler.
University researchers have been testing their CUDA-over-OpenCL support primarily atop Intel's NEO OpenCL Linux driver stack.
Those wishing to learn more about HIPCL can do so via the GitHub project site with its initial experimental release available. There is also a paper on this research work as well.
