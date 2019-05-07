The HID subsystem updates for the Linux 5.2 kernel have two changes in particular we have been eager to see merged.
First, there is now a mainline U2F Zero driver developed by a Collabora developer. This libre hardware USB device provides two factor authentication possibilities and hardware RNG support.
More interesting and relevant to the masses is improvements to the Logitech wireless keyboard/mouse support thanks to a rework for how the Logitech wireless receiver handling is done in the logitech-dj driver.
Other HID changes include support for the Macally Ikey keyboard, support for multiple clients in the Intel-ISH driver code, and various fixes. More details on the HID changes via this pull request.
