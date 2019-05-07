HID Updates Sent In To Linux 5.2 With U2F Zero Driver, Better Logitech Wireless
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 May 2019 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The HID subsystem updates for the Linux 5.2 kernel have two changes in particular we have been eager to see merged.

First, there is now a mainline U2F Zero driver developed by a Collabora developer. This libre hardware USB device provides two factor authentication possibilities and hardware RNG support.

More interesting and relevant to the masses is improvements to the Logitech wireless keyboard/mouse support thanks to a rework for how the Logitech wireless receiver handling is done in the logitech-dj driver.

Other HID changes include support for the Macally Ikey keyboard, support for multiple clients in the Intel-ISH driver code, and various fixes. More details on the HID changes via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
GNU Linux-libre 5.1-gnu Released As The Kernel Continues To Be Deblobbed
The Huge Linux 5.2 Kernel Merge Window Kicks Off
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features
Linux 5.1 Should Be Released Today With IO_uring, Faster zRAM, More Icelake
Arm Mali D71 Display Support Coming To Linux 5.2 Kernel
Intel & AMD Send Out New Patches For Linux Cgroup Support For GPUs
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X