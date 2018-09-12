Facebook's Last HHVM Release With PHP Support Set For December

HHVM that started out as Facebook's project for a high-performance PHP implementation and morphed into the basis of their Hack programming language will cease to support PHP.
As was decided months ago, Facebook developers will be working on HHVM just for Hack and no longer for PHP compatibility. That's being done in part since PHP7, the official PHP implementation has gotten a lot faster and Facebook has meanwhile migrated more of their internal code to be Hack-based.
Facebook has announced now HHVM 3.30 will be their last release to support PHP. That HHVM 3.30 release is expected to be out around 17 December while HHVM 4.0 will come in late January without any PHP support. But HHVM 3.30 is expected to be supported with maintenance updates through next November.
Facebook is working to turn Hack into a consistent, statically typed language that offers great speed and ease-of-use.
More details on their HHVM/Hack plans via this blog post.
