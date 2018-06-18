Just over one month after the release of HHVM 3.26 that introduced the new HackC compiler front-end for Hack and PHP languages, HHVM 3.27 is now available.
HackC is the only supported front-end of HHVM 3.27 and while their legacy parser is still bundled, it's planned to be eliminated in HHVM 3.28. HHVM 3.27 also drops the ODBC extension, improves the PHP support in HackC, adds a forward_compatibility_level to make upgrades easier in the Hack configuration, support for sealed interfaces and classes, various PHP7 fixes, support for an untrusted_mode option in the HHVM configuration when running potentially malicious code, and various other changes.
More details on the HHVM 3.27 release via HHVM.com.
