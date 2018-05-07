The Facebook developers working on the HHVM interpreter for PHP/Hack have announced the major v3.26 update.
HHVM 3.26 is a major release in that it now uses the HackC compiler front-end by default. HackC offers a full-fidelity parser and bytecode emitter for both Hack and PHP languages. HHVM developers are planning to drop their legacy front-end to HHVM in their next release (v3.27).
HHVM 3.26 is also significant in that it re-licences the Hack code to the MIT license and has a number of other feature additions, including a new dynamic type for the Hack language's type system.
More details on HHVM 3.26 via this morning's release announcement at HHVM.com.
