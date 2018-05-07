HHVM 3.26 Released With New HackC Compiler Front-End
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 May 2018 at 11:57 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Facebook developers working on the HHVM interpreter for PHP/Hack have announced the major v3.26 update.

HHVM 3.26 is a major release in that it now uses the HackC compiler front-end by default. HackC offers a full-fidelity parser and bytecode emitter for both Hack and PHP languages. HHVM developers are planning to drop their legacy front-end to HHVM in their next release (v3.27).

HHVM 3.26 is also significant in that it re-licences the Hack code to the MIT license and has a number of other feature additions, including a new dynamic type for the Hack language's type system.

More details on HHVM 3.26 via this morning's release announcement at HHVM.com.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Allwinner Open-Source Video Decode Continues Improving With Sunxi-Cedrus Driver
GIMP Now Moving Full Steam Ahead With Their GTK3 Port
Zchunk: Another Format For Delta-Friendly Files With Good Compression Promises
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
HardCloud: OpenMP Offloading To FPGAs For The Cloud
New BC7/BPTC GPU Texture Encoder Open-Sourced
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Released With Performance Improvements, Various Modifications