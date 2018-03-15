HHVM 3.25 Released, Now Defaults To PHP7 Mode
Facebook developers working on the HHVM Hack/PHP language stack have released version 3.25 of the HipHop Virtual Machine.

HHVM 3.25's PHP support now defaults to PHP7 rather than the PHP5 mode, which is now in an unsupported state. As expressed previously, Facebook will be focusing more on their Hack language support than PHP7 thanks to all the upstream improvements with PHP 7 especially on the performance front. But the large compatibility with PHP7 will happen to continue at least for the time being. With HHVM 3.25 includes support for PHP7 Throwable/Error/Exception hierarchy, changes to visibility modifiers, and other compatibility work.

HHVM 3.25 also has a CVE security fix for a potential denail of service issue, Hack inout function parameters are now supported, and a variety of other Hack language improvements.

More details on HHVM 3.25 via HHVM.com.
