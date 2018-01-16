HHVM 3.24 Released, The Final Supporting PHP5
The Facebook crew responsible for the HHVM project as a speedy Hack/PHP language implementation is out with its 3.24 release.

HHVM 3.24 is important as it's the project's last release focusing on PHP5 compatibility. Moving forward, PHP5 compatibility will no longer be a focus and components of it will likely be dropped. As well, Facebook will be focusing on their Hack language rather than PHP7. Now that PHP7 is much faster than PHP5 and all around in a much better state, Facebook developers are focusing on their Hack language rather than just being an alternative PHP implementation.

HHVM 3.24 delivers on various Hack improvements, support for using blocks, improved type inference, improved typing of XHP attributes, better error messages, improved handling of multiple debuggers, and various other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn all about the HHVM 3.24 update can do so at HHVM.com.
