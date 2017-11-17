HHVM 3.23 has been released as their high performance virtual machine for powering their Hack programming language and current PHP support.
As mentioned back in September though, Facebook will stop focusing on PHP 7 compatibility in favor of driving their own Hack programming language forward. It's after their next release, HHVM 3.24, in early 2018 they will stop their commitment to supporting PHP5 features and at the same time not focus on PHP7 support. Due to the advancements made by upstream PHP on improving their performance, etc, Facebook is diverting their attention to instead just bolstering Hack and thus overtime the PHP support within HHVM will degrade.
With yesterday's HHVM 3.23 release where PHP support is still in good shape, they added support for building against OpenSSL 1.1, support for Microsoft's VSCode Language Server Protocol, support for tuple constants, and various other fixes/improvements. There is also an experimental alternative bytecode emitter for their Hack programming language.
Those interested in HHVM/Hack can learn more about this latest release in great detail via the release announcement at HHVM.com.
